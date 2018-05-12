Life in the African air

By Craig Brealey

The life of a flying doctor and crew in Australia is regarded around the world as one of the most exciting and romantic jobs you could hope for but for real derring-do adventure, you can’t beat Africa, as a former RFDS boss in Broken Hill has discovered.

Captain Clyde Thomson says there are many similarities between the Australian and African services, but flying into war zones and dodging missiles are not among them.

Captain Thomson ran the Flying Doctor Service in Broken Hill (South-east section) for 40 years and retired as its CEO in 2014. He now lives in Sydney where he lectures at the University of NSW’s Aviation School.

