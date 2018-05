Contest at Memorial

Ethan Slater, shown in action last season, has all the tools to become one of Broken Hill’s best. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Ethan Slater, shown in action last season, has all the tools to become one of Broken Hill’s best. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Tyler Hannigan

An early season blockbuster sees North travel to the Memorial today to face Central with both sides missing some key personnel but eager to establish themselves in the competition.

Please log in to read the whole article.