Robins brace for Roos

Dylan Browne returns to South’s side today to take on West at the Jubilee Oval. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Dylan Browne returns to South’s side today to take on West at the Jubilee Oval. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Both West and South celebrate milestones today as Riley Schorn and Liam King play their 100th games as they do battle at the Jubilee Oval.

Please log in to read the whole article.