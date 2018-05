Kelsie makes space program

(From left) Production manager Linton Smith, student Kelsie Mitchell, Principal Ross Mackay and mine manager Clayton Trengrove of Cristal Mining. PICTURE: Myles Burt (From left) Production manager Linton Smith, student Kelsie Mitchell, Principal Ross Mackay and mine manager Clayton Trengrove of Cristal Mining. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Broken Hill High School is ready to launch student Kelsie Mitchell to America, after she has been selected to attend the NASA United Space School this year.

Kelsie, who has a great interest in science, said the space camp was something she’s always been interested in.

“It was always something in the back of my mind that I’ve been working towards and waiting for,” said Kelsie.

Please log in to read the whole article.