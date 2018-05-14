Follow the way of Mick

Mick Miller and his blue Beetle which has travelled around Australia in, the public speaker has also published a book. Mick Miller and his blue Beetle which has travelled around Australia in, the public speaker has also published a book.

By Emily Roberts

Five years ago Mick Miller had a close call with throat and neck cancer. Now he is travelling around in a blue Beetle to provide support for fellow survivors.

In 2013, Mick found out he had throat cancer, before that he had been training elite athletes at an Olympic level as a performance coach.

“To go through that procedure when you are really fit, eat well and don’t smoke or drink was daunting,” he said.

Please log in to read the whole article.