Apprentice mechanics back in pole position

TAFE NSW Manager of TAFE Services, Far West, Byron Hooker (left) with Regional Development Australia Far West Training and Employment Coordinator, Adrian Camilleri.PICTURE: Emily Ferguson TAFE NSW Manager of TAFE Services, Far West, Byron Hooker (left) with Regional Development Australia Far West Training and Employment Coordinator, Adrian Camilleri.PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Earlier this year TAFE made the decision to return automotive training to the Broken Hill college after the courses were axed in 2016 due to insufficient numbers.

Local apprentice mechanics that had to travel as far as Dubbo for training each month are now not only doing their courses here but finding work.

It all came about after Regional Development Australia Far West employed a Training and Employment Coordinator, Adrian Camilleri, to work with employers.

