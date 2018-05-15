Two flows in system

By Kara de Groot

WaterNSW has released more flows into the Barwon-Darling river systems.

A WaterNSW spokesperson confirmed two flows have entered the river system, one naturally occurring and the other an environmental release planned by state and federal government.

The naturally occurring flow came down from Central Queensland in March and is currently flowing past Wilcannia at 30 megalitres per day.

