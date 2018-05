Help the BDT have a big one

BDT advertising representatives Ruby Eckert (left) and Meghan Brimstone getting ready for tomorrow's Biggest Morning Tea. The plates and donation tins are empty now, but they'll be filled to the brim tomorrow. Can you help? PICTURE: Emily Roberts

By By Emily Roberts

If you can’t find any staff at the BDT today, it’s because we are all busy getting ready to host a big morning tea.

The BDT is hosting their 10th Biggest Morning Tea tomorrow and staff will be busy cooking savoury goods and baking some yummy sweet treats.

Every year the BDT hosts the Biggest Morning Tea organised by staff member Cherie Carroll.

