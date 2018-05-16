Far west to gain festival exposure

The film crew for LOVELUST set up the scene on the outskirts of Broken Hill

By Myles Burt

A film which was shot in Broken Hill has been selected for this year’s program in the Sydney Film Festival.

Director Ven Gia filmed LOVELUST, the story of a fly-in fly-out mine worker who decides to drive across Australia to confront the woman he believes is going to leave him, soon finding himself isolated and stranded in the unforgiving Australian outback after his car breaks down.

Mr Gia said Broken Hill was the perfect location with great facilities.

