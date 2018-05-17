$20m allocated for joint deal
Thursday, 17th May, 2018
By Emily Roberts
A funding package was announced for a Joint Organisation initiative yesterday, but City Council will need to weigh up all the options before joining.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro yesterday announced a $20 million deal for councils in the state’s Far West to help establish two Joint Organisations.
Mr Barilaro made the announcement after presenting a multi-million dollar funding package to a meeting of representatives from eight Far West councils at Parliament House in Sydney yesterday morning.
Please log in to read the whole article.