It’s on at White Cliffs

The Hillbilly Goats perform ‘mountain music’ inspired by the music of Appalachia, and will be play on Saturday at the Festival The Hillbilly Goats perform ‘mountain music’ inspired by the music of Appalachia, and will be play on Saturday at the Festival

By Kara de Groot

White Cliffs will come to life this weekend as singers and tourists pour into the town for its ninth annual music festival.

The White Cliffs Music Festival is taking place from May 18 to 20, with a range of country, roots, and blues artists sure to provide plenty of entertainment.

More than half a dozen acts will play on the Friday and Saturday, including some return artists.

Please log in to read the whole article.