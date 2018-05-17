Tight tussles in NZ v BH encounter

Locals and visiting New Zealander tennis players gather around for a photo before a couple of great matches of tennis this week.

By Myles Burt

A group of New Zealander Tennis players took on the locals this week, as part of a tour before the Berri Teams Carnival.

The Broken Hill team gave their all last Monday night against the Kiwis, which made for a great night of tennis, according to trip organiser Phillip Crozier.

“It was just beautiful,” Mr Crozier said. “One of our top men he played out of his skin, I haven’t seen him play that well in years.”

