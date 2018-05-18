Flying doctor hits 90 years

Crew members of the Broken Hill RFDS Base gather round while base manager Marcus Wilson cuts the celebratory cake. PICTURE: Myles Burt Crew members of the Broken Hill RFDS Base gather round while base manager Marcus Wilson cuts the celebratory cake. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The Royal Flying Doctor Service celebrated their 90th Anniversary over some hot snags yesterday in the Town Square.

The Broken Hill RFDS base was opened eight years after its creation in 1928 at Cloncurry, Qld, to help injured stockmen from Julia Creek.

Base manager Marcus Wilson said the barbecue went very well with locals swinging past to enjoy it with RFDS staff.

Please log in to read the whole article.