Autistic adults need more help, says expert

Researchers are calling for urgent training of psychiatrists on the diagnosis and management of autism in adults, who are at greater risk of suicide.

Older Australians on the autism spectrum are being let down by a gap in mental health services for autistic adults, a gathering of psychiatrists has been told.

Dr Cathy Franklin, a psychiatrist and senior research fellow at the Mater Research Institute at Queensland University, is concerned the condition might be missed or mistaken for a different disorder because of a lack of awareness among mental health professionals.

Please log in to read the whole article.