South win thriller

Thomson Fleming gives the handball to Taij Dunn on Wednesday night.

By Tyler Hannigan

The second game of Wednesday night’s under 18s between North and South was an absolute classic with South remaining undefeated in 2018 by the skin of their teeth.

The Bulldogs came out in great form to start the game, and peppered South’s defenders with 14 inside fifties for the quarter. North’s first goal came off the boot of Griffin Leo and that was followed by goals to Brock Elliott, Preston Slater and Jakarda Cini.

South only managed three inside fifty entries but made the most with two goals through Jye Smith and Adam McInnes, McInnes’ coming after the siren, to undo some of North’s good work.

