Giants pick up four more Broken Hillites

Harry Campbell in action in round one. Campbell is one of four local juniors who will play for the GWS Academy teams this weekend in Sydney. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Harry Campbell in action in round one. Campbell is one of four local juniors who will play for the GWS Academy teams this weekend in Sydney. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Broken Hill will continue to flex their junior representative football muscles this weekend with four players playing for the GWS Giants underage teams.

Central’s Harry Campbell and South’s Tyler McKenzie have been selected in the Under 17’s team while West’s Bailey Beattie and North’s Logan Berryman will line up in the Under 16s with both teams taking on the Sydney Swans Academy.

All four players sat out of their respective Under 18s games earlier this week with Campbell, McKenzie and Beattie also not playing last weekend for their club’s League sides of which they’ve become regular members of this season. Berryman did play for North against Central last Saturday.

