Truck blaze

A front-end loader lifts hay off the smouldering truck while firefighters douse it. PICTURE: Michael Murphy A front-end loader lifts hay off the smouldering truck while firefighters douse it. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Kara de Groot

Residents of Burke and Creedon streets were awoken just before midnight on Thursday night by the sound of an explosion.

A B-double truck carrying hay from Gladstone, South Australia, through Broken Hill had caught alight with a bang at the corner of the two streets, requiring both fire stations to respond.

The driver of the truck, a 34-year-old Broken Hill man, was unharmed.

Please log in to read the whole article.