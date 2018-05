BH princesses in waiting

Royal waves from the front staff at the GP Super Clinic. Reception staff and nurses enjoyed a mufti day yesterday and sported tiaras in honour of today’s Royal Wedding. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Royal waves from the front staff at the GP Super Clinic. Reception staff and nurses enjoyed a mufti day yesterday and sported tiaras in honour of today’s Royal Wedding. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

It’s already been given the title, ‘Wedding of the Year’ and it hasn’t even happened yet.

Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle are to be married today at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Broken Hill has not been immune to royal wedding fever, just ask the staff at the GP Super Clinic, who got dressed up yesterday in anticipation of the big day.

Please log in to read the whole article.