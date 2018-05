North needs lift

Matt Dempster returns to North’s team today to take on South. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Matt Dempster returns to North’s team today to take on South. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

North were embarrassed by South in round one by almost 100 points and will be keen to respond when they host the Roos today at the Jubilee Oval.

Please log in to read the whole article.