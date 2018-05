ORL hits Menindee

Lisiate Talalima kicks off for Menindee Wedge-Tail Eagles last week. Talalima scored three tries in their win and the Eagles now take on Broken Hill United today. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

The Outback Rugby League ventures back up the Menindee Road to Burke and Wills Oval for round three today that sees a Wilcannia derby open the day.

Parntu Warriors and Wilcannia Boomerangs kick off proceedings at 11:30am in what should be a cracking contest between two fierce rivals.

The Warriors are unlucky to be winless after two games considering they’ve scored at least 30 points in each. They fell to the Saints in round one and then lost a nail-biter to the Menindee Wedge-Tail Eagles by two points last weekend in Broken Hill.

