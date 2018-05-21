Dilemma for gyrocopter pilots

Senior investigator Paul Campbell Senior investigator Paul Campbell

By Myles Burt

Gyrocopter pilots are making money in the Far West without proper accreditation, but no one in Australia can deliver the training to get it, pastoralists heard on Friday.

A senior investigator with the Civil Aviation Safety Authority said some graziers had been offering mustering services on neighbouring properties for money.

“There was a number of these guys, not just gyros but also helicopter pilots, who were not commercial pilots but were conducting commercial operations,” CASA senior investigator Paul Campbell told the Pastoralists Association of West Darling Annual General Meeting on Friday.

Please log in to read the whole article.