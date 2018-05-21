New police inspector

By Myles Burt

Wilcannia now has a new Police Inspector after Inspector Tony Moodie has travelled over from the east to fill the role.

Insp. Moodie will be one of the three inspectors for the Barrier Police District, alongside Broken Hill’s Insp. Yvette Smith and Dareton’s Insp. David Massih.

Only arriving last week, Insp. Moodie said he’s had a warm reception from locals in Wilcannia.

