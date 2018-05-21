Find yourself in a library

Enter Thelma James in front of the library’s recent May Gibbs display. Enter Thelma James in front of the library’s recent May Gibbs display.

When did you last find yourself in a library? Maybe it was as an inquisitive toddler, eager for a story. Maybe it was last week at the public library to scan and email a document. Or maybe you were last in a school library, furtively checking out the human biology books, ducking the librarian. Don't lie - we all did it!

Today marks the beginning of Library and Information Week, with this year's theme, "Find yourself in a library", so we are taking a good look at when, where and why you might find yourself in a library.

Of course, we do have a library building. It's a great place to read, craft, learn, work, play, relax, laugh and chat. You'll find us opposite the Civic Centre in Blende Street: cool in summer and toasty warm in winter.

