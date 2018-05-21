Find yourself in a library
Monday, 21st May, 2018
When did you last find yourself in a library? Maybe it was as an inquisitive toddler, eager for a story. Maybe it was last week at the public library to scan and email a document. Or maybe you were last in a school library, furtively checking out the human biology books, ducking the librarian. Don't lie - we all did it!
Today marks the beginning of Library and Information Week, with this year's theme, "Find yourself in a library", so we are taking a good look at when, where and why you might find yourself in a library.
Of course, we do have a library building. It's a great place to read, craft, learn, work, play, relax, laugh and chat. You'll find us opposite the Civic Centre in Blende Street: cool in summer and toasty warm in winter.
