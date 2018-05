Cinema lift work begins

Bluesky Mobility’s Mark Nooteboom, Damian Ryan and Adam Copley are installing the cinema’s mobility lift over the next few days. PICTURE: Kara de Groot Bluesky Mobility’s Mark Nooteboom, Damian Ryan and Adam Copley are installing the cinema’s mobility lift over the next few days. PICTURE: Kara de Groot

By Kara de Groot

Work has started to install a chairlift at the Silver City Cinema.

It’s been nearly 12 months since the idea was first raised, and thanks to the generosity of Broken Hill the lift should be installed by the end of the week.

Bluesky Mobility has been contracted to carry out the work, installing the custom-built Swedish chairlift along the left side of the cinema’s stairs.

