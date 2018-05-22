Speak up now

(Front from left) Visitor Alyce Craker and staff Priya Ponmudi and Rebekah Zanette create their contributions to the Palliative Care Week canvas, while (back) Renee Cooper, Mia Vaux and Melissa Cumming supervise. (Front from left) Visitor Alyce Craker and staff Priya Ponmudi and Rebekah Zanette create their contributions to the Palliative Care Week canvas, while (back) Renee Cooper, Mia Vaux and Melissa Cumming supervise.

By Kara de Groot

The hospital is marking National Palliative Care Week this week with a large canvas for public interaction.

A large canvas, donated by Willy Nilly Art’s Amanda Johnson, was placed in the hospital foyer yesterday morning and the public is invited to write their thoughts on what matters most to them if faced with a life-limiting illness.

Director Cancer Services, Melissa Cumming, said people can draw, write or create a collage using supplied materials to talk about their values and the care they might want to receive.

