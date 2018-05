Vacant house catches fire

By Kara de Groot

A house on Kaolin Street was left unsalvageable after a fire tore through it on Sunday night.

Firefighters were called just before midnight and arrived to find smoke billowing from the roof and flames coming out of the walls.

Fire crews entered the house to combat the blaze while backup crews worked on the exterior, said Station Officer Matt Hunter.

