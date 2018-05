Infuse your senses

Tenor Brad Cooper is inviting everyone to come along to his cabaret performance on Saturday. PICTURE: Emily Roberts Tenor Brad Cooper is inviting everyone to come along to his cabaret performance on Saturday. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

By Emily Roberts

Life is a cabaret! At least it will be at the Regional Art Gallery on Saturday.

Take a journey back in time with tenor Brad Cooper and pianist Jonathan Wilson as they infuse your senses with the atmosphere of a stunning Berlin ‘Kabarett’ Club.

From the Wartime hits of Coward and Novello, the hilarity of the Comedian Harmonists via the tumult of Berlin, to the irreverence of today, KABARETT! is a celebration of wild electric decadence and dangerously dark humour.

Please log in to read the whole article.