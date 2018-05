Locals will cover retail gap: Wren

John Wren John Wren

By Emily Ferguson

Businessman John Wren says he’s “disgusted” about the closure of Big W, but he believes Broken Hill businesses will easily fill the gap left by the department store.

The Silver City Cinema owner said he was appalled by Big W’s decision to close the local store.

“I’m very disgusted with them, I’m bloody disgusted,” he said, adding that he felt they were making excuses.

