We have the technology

The 3D printer demonstration was run by the Library's Fiona Murray during the week to a crowd of interested people. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

During the week, members of the public were treated to a demonstration of the 3D printer owned by the City Library.

The demonstration was run by the Library’s Fiona Murray who said the printer will soon be available for people to utilise.

“The printer will be available for people to submit printing jobs,” she said.

“They can do their own creation or find a creation that has already been made.

“They can bring it into the library and we will assess if it can be made and how long it will take.

“The cost of the printing will be reliant on how long it takes to do.”

Last year it was announced that Council was awarded $200,000 through the Public Library Infrastructure Grant scheme, and used the money to buy new technology for the library including 14 new computers, wireless printing, the 3D printer, and a self-service loan and return system.

