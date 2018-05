Couple’s golden milestone

David and Lyn Farquharson said they’ve had 50 years of ups and downs but they’re still happily together. PICTURE: Kara de Groot David and Lyn Farquharson said they’ve had 50 years of ups and downs but they’re still happily together. PICTURE: Kara de Groot

By Kara de Groot

It’s an open house for David and Lyn Farquharson today, as they celebrate their golden anniversary.

The couple tied the knot 50 years ago today, and in that time they’ve worked, had children, and grandchildren, built a home, battled cancer, and lived a life together.

The pair knew each other from their school days, although Lyn was in the year above David.

