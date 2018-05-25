Southies on song

By Tyler Hannigan

South produced a fantastic performance without a number of key players to thump Central by over 10 goals in round five of the Under 18s on Wednesday night.

Despite missing Tyler McKenzie, plus injured pair Connor Washbrook and Thomson Fleming, South dominated the first quarter with 11 inside fifty entries to four as Jye Smith, Taz Wood and Kalum McKenzie dominated.

First gamer Cody Norris booted the first of South’s five first-quarter goals. Harry Campbell kicked Central’s first late in the quarter to have the Magpies trailing by 23 points at the first change.

Central improved in the second term and matched South with two goals apiece until Jye Smith booted back to back goals from fifty to stretch South’s lead to 40 points at half-time.

Both sides went inside forward fifty eight times but South found scoring much easier with seven scores from their eight entries.

Despite having less possession, Central had just 12 tackles in the first half but came out firing at the start of the second. They had six tackles in the first three minutes of the third term as their intensity lifted.

That translated to a winning quarter with two goals - including a great soccer goal from Hamish Inglis - to South’s one but the margin at three-quarter time was still 34 points.

After a poor third term, South clicked back into gear to finish with a five-goal to none last quarter as Central ran out of puff. After 13 tackles in the third term, Central managed only seven in the last.

In the end it was South by 62 points and given the players they had out, coach Darren Smith will be very proud of his charges.

Jye Smith was fantastic with four goals while Jordan Rowlands booted three. Kalum and Lachlan McKenzie made up for their brother Tyler’s absence while Taz Wood was also very good.

Harry Campbell never gave up for the Pies, often starting in the middle before shifting to defence but would also run forward when Central could string some possessions together. He was their best along with Flynn Murray and Cooper Oates, the latter playing his best game for 2018.

The Roos dominated the inside fifties with 37 to 25 and while they won the clearances, Central were better in the centre-clearances 14 to 10 as they often had their best players in the middle for each ball-up such as Campbell, Josh Hanford and Austyn Page. Central also laid more tackles with 32 to 29.

Central take on North next week as they search for their first win this season. South meets West in what shapes up to be a great contest between two in-form sides.

