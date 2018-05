City Council Qantas bid

By Myles Burt

City Council has submitted an expression of interest to Qantas for its new regional pilot academy to be located in Broken Hill.

Across Australia regional cities are applying for the opportunity to accommodate the training academy, which could churn out 100 new pilots a year.

Qantas said this number could grow to 500 students a year trained by Qantas for other international airlines.

Please log in to read the whole article.