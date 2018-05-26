Opportunity on flipside

By Emily Ferguson

Selina LaRovere-Nagas, owner of Globe Home Timber and Hardware Broken Hill, is disappointed with the closure of Big W but is encouraging the community to remain positive.

Globe Home Timber and Hardware has been on its current site since 2011 and has about 20 employees at the store, a combination of casual and full time workers. A former Big W employee is beginning work at Globe in the coming weeks.

“It’s always very disappointing when a business of any sort closes in Broken Hill, obviously our thoughts are always with the staff that lose their jobs which is something you don’t wish on anyone,” Selena said.

