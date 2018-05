Pies face tough test

Zayden White returns to Central’s team today to take on South at the Alma Oval. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Zayden White returns to Central’s team today to take on South at the Alma Oval. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Football finally returns to the Alma Oval this weekend as South hosts Central in round five of the AFL Broken Hill season.

Please log in to read the whole article.