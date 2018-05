Nelson hits 200

West’s Matt Nelson plays his 200th League game today. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan West’s Matt Nelson plays his 200th League game today. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

It’s a huge game for a huge man today as West ruckman Matt Nelson play’s his 200th League game against North at the Jubilee Oval.

Nelson played his first game in the red and black guernsey as a four-year-old in 1993 when he played in Under 5s as part of the club’s Mosquito Fleet.

He lists the highlights of his career as playing in the winning West Under 18 Premiership side in 2004. He was only 15 at the time and he was awarded the Best on Ground medal despite being the youngest player in the team.

