Trees face chop

One of the large gum trees on the chopping block. PICTURE: Michael Murphy One of the large gum trees on the chopping block. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

The city’s beleaguered Civic Centre is now being damaged by the trees in front of it, according to City Council staff.

Staff are asking councillors to give them the green light to destroy them and have put a recommendation to this Wednesday’s monthly meeting.

Work on the Civic Centre began in June 2016 and was expected to take a few months to complete.

