Holistic approach fights the flab

Physiotherapist Jo Gulli (from left), personal trainer Courtney Hurley and dietitian Chantelle Ross are helping Broken Hillites shed those unwanted kilos through a program at the Superclinic. PICTURE: Emily Roberts Physiotherapist Jo Gulli (from left), personal trainer Courtney Hurley and dietitian Chantelle Ross are helping Broken Hillites shed those unwanted kilos through a program at the Superclinic. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

By Emily Roberts

A weight management clinic at the Superclinic is creating a holistic approach to health with the culmination of a doctor, dietitian, personal trainer and physiotherapist.

The Superclinic’s Dr Funmi Komolafe said the multidisciplinary clinic is yielding lots of results.

“We have found it to be very successful,” she said.

Please log in to read the whole article.