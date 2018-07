Time ripe to learn how to fly

By Myles Burt

As commercial airlines poach experienced pilots because of a world shortage, it has sparked a demand for a new generation of budding pilots to emerge.

Broken Hill Aero Club president John McLeod said his club could offer locals a great stepping stone towards unlocking their aviation potential.

“There’s a lot more young people looking at doing it,” said Mr McLeod.

