O’Brien hits 200

South's Marcus O'Brien will play his 200th senior game today. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

The milestones continue over the hill with Marcus O’Brien playing his 200th League game for the Roos today against the Robins.

O’Brien, 28, made his debut under the coaching of South legend Anthony Murgatroyd back in 2006 as a 16 year old. He missed the premiership that season due to injury but was a part of the South sides that won flags in 2009, 2014, 2015 and last year and O’Brien doesn’t take the success for granted.

“We’ve had a really good run,” he admitted.

