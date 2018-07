Fighting for the river

Artists Justine Mueller and Badger Bates with Denzel the pup in the last few days of Barka: The Forgotten River, showing at the Broken Hill Regional Art Gallery. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

By Emily Roberts

What is land without water? That’s what Aboriginal Elder Badger Bates had to say on the current water crisis in the region.

As part of this, Badger has been collaborating on an extensive exhibition to raise the issue to a national level.

‘Barka: The Forgotten River’ is a collaboration between the Barkindji elder, Justine Muller and the Wilcannia community to save the Darling River, or Barka.

