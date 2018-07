Conduct ‘breach’

It is believed there is a Code of Conduct allegation against one of the local Councillor’s for statements made on Facebook.

It is alleged that Councillor Tom Kennedy has a Code of Conduct complaint against him for his behaviour on social media.

“If I was subject to a Code of Conduct complaint, I would not be able to make a comment or bring the process into disrepute,” he said yesterday.

