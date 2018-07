We’re not bullies

By Emily Roberts

Councillors have hit back at fellow Councillor Tom Kennedy who claimed he was being bullied and harassed during City Council meetings.

On Wednesday night, Clr Kennedy said he felt harassed by the Mayor during meetings. However, other councillors didn’t believe it’s the case.

Councillor Maureen Clark said she believed Clr Kennedy was being disrespectful.

Please log in to read the whole article.