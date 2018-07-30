Bulldogs fend off Magpie strike

Tyler McInnes cops a high tackle from Jordan Gilby. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Tyler McInnes cops a high tackle from Jordan Gilby. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

A dominant third term by the Bulldogs saw them come out on top on Saturday by 35 points against Central in a fiercely contested match.

Both teams made late changes to their named sides with Patrick Reincke and Andrew Killeen, along with debutant Jake Picton, coming into Central’s line-up while Malcolm Buckland and Ben Schorn were added to the Bulldogs team sheet.

North drew first blood thanks to Ben Clements after Central had controlled the opening few minutes of the game. Clements, normally a defender, was used up forward on Saturday to good effect with a couple of goals.

