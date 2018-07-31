Councillors query mine truck route proposal

By Emily Roberts

A request from Perilya to modify a North Mine haulage route has been deferred because its proposal is not clear.

Under the changes, trucks would run to the east out of the mine, along Potosi Haul Road before connecting with the Barrier Highway at the Silver Peak Road intersection.

From there trucks would continue along the pre-existing route to Perilya’s South operations.

Please log in to read the whole article.