Firies ready to climb for cash

Tom Seward (left) and Zel Nejaim in training on the Line of Lode for the Firefighters Climb in Sydney. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Tom Seward (left) and Zel Nejaim in training on the Line of Lode for the Firefighters Climb in Sydney. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Local firefighters, Tom Seward and Zel Nejaim, are doing their bit to raise funds for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in the annual Firefighters Climb for MND.

Motor Neurone Disease is a progressive, terminal neurological condition and affecting the nerve cells that control the muscles used to move, speak, breathe and swallow and there is no known treatment or cure.

On Saturday, October 20, Tom and Zel will climb 98 storeys (or 1504 stair steps) of the Sydney Tower Eye while carrying 20 kilograms of firefighting kit.

