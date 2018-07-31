Hawsons aim for next year

Carpentaria Resources Managing Director, Quentin Hill (left) and Chairman Dr Neil Williams inspect drilling samples from the company’s Hawsons Iron Project. Carpentaria Resources Managing Director, Quentin Hill (left) and Chairman Dr Neil Williams inspect drilling samples from the company’s Hawsons Iron Project.

By Craig Brealey

The company proposing to develop the giant Hawsons iron ore deposit near Broken Hill said yesterday that if everything went to plan work could begin by the end of next year.

The Federal Government has awarded the mine Major Project Status and its owners, Carpentaria Resources, said it was now seeking final mining lease approvals and funds for its last feasibility study.

Managing Director, Quentin Hill, told a mining conference in Adelaide yesterday that the decision on whether to proceed could be announced by mid next year.

