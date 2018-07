Yabbies in grand final

Tutuila Tuala of the Menindee Yabbies in action last round. The Yabbies booked their grand final spot with a close win over Wilcannia Boomerangs in the semi-final on Saturday. PICTURE: CRL Tutuila Tuala of the Menindee Yabbies in action last round. The Yabbies booked their grand final spot with a close win over Wilcannia Boomerangs in the semi-final on Saturday. PICTURE: CRL

Menindee Yabbies have continued their massive 12-month turn-around by becoming the first team to qualify for the 2018 Musicians Club Outback Rugby League grand final.

Yabbies booked a spot into the decider with a gripping 16-14 major semi-final win against minor premiers Wilcannia Boomerangs at Burke Oval, Wilcannia.

It is a long way from 2017 when Yabbies finished sixth and Saturday’s grand final qualifier had everything.

Please log in to read the whole article.