Back-up arrives

Slimmers Club’s Leah Cutjar holding the Centre of Community’s new defibrillator. Whilst generous donors from St John’s, Stroke Recovery Group, Quota Club, Senior Computer Class, Y’s Men’s Club and other residents stand by.PICTURE: Myles Burt Slimmers Club’s Leah Cutjar holding the Centre of Community’s new defibrillator. Whilst generous donors from St John’s, Stroke Recovery Group, Quota Club, Senior Computer Class, Y’s Men’s Club and other residents stand by.PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The Broken Hill Slimmers Club have managed to pull the heartstrings of generous locals to raise funds for a defibrillator.

The Slimmers Club’s, a weight watching and health-focused group, decided getting a defibrillator was necessary after one of their members had an incident last year.

“We got onto triple 000 as you do, I spoke to them and they asked me to go get the defibrillator and I said there isn’t one here,” said member Leah Cutjar.

