Sporting chiefs on the future of sport

Andrew Schmidt, Des Rumble, George Bujega and Peter Johnston. Andrew Schmidt, Des Rumble, George Bujega and Peter Johnston.

By Tyler Hannigan

The past couple of years as seen a steep decline in participant numbers in different sporting codes across Broken Hill.

The Outback Rugby League has had its troubles with Broken Hill Geebungs being withdrawn from the competition in 2017 and then both the Menindee Wedge-Tailed Eagles and Broken Hill United suffering the same fate in 2018 after both teams forfeited on two separate occasions.

Even Aussie Rules football, often considered Broken Hill’s main code, has not been immune this season with West forfeiting a reserves clash and almost forfeiting their League game the same weekend. Central have faced issues at Under 18s level, forfeiting two matches.

Please log in to read the whole article.