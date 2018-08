Award-winning one-woman show

Outback Astronomy director Linda Nadge with one of the tools of the trade. PICTURE: Myles Burt Outback Astronomy director Linda Nadge with one of the tools of the trade. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Outback Astronomy are shining bright after receiving second prize in the 2018 Country and Outback Regional Tourism Awards last Saturday.

The Awards competition covers around 62 per cent of the state with a large ceremony held in Orange for the occasion last weekend.

Having claimed the silver title in the Tourist Attraction category, director Linda Nadge was stoked for her small business to have gained such high recognition.

